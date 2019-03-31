Dodson Fishing Company Opening April 2019

Have you heard that a new fly shop is coming to Upstate SC? Well, it’s true! Dodson Fishing Company will be opening in April. The shop will be located at 533 N. Hwy 25 in Travelers Rest, SC – we’re on the left as you head north on Highway 25, just past Spinx. Watch our Facebook page or check out our website at http://www.dodsonfishing.com for info and dates.

The shop is dedicated to being your full service destination fly shop. With a robust selection of rods, reels, flies, clothing and accessories we can provide everything you will need to get on the water. Want to travel alone or with a group? We can help with Montana, South America, The Bahamas, The Keys, Alaska, or virtually anywhere people cast fly rods.

Tie your own flies? We will have the best selection of fly tying materials and supplies in the area. Want to learn? We also have plans to offer tying classes taught by local expert tiers.

One thing we are very excited about is our commitment to being a friendly and inclusive shop where everyone who loves to be outside and wants to fly fish is welcome. We didn’t invent fly fishing, but we are passionate about it and know there are many ways to enjoy our sport. We will feature top brands for all anglers, including stylish, technical clothing that will make you comfortable and look the part too.

Our professional staff is waiting to provide advice, instruction, and assistance with all of your fly fishing needs. Come by when we open and look around, have a cup of coffee, and let us prove this fly shop is the real deal. We’re here for you and we’re here to stay!