Dometic Unveils New Innovation: “Electric Power Steering For All”

Litchfield, IL September 28, 2020

Dometic Marine introduces groundbreaking Electric Power Assist Steering System. Easily mounts to all major outboard brands and integrates with existing steering systems, this latest innovation brings smooth and easy power steering to mechanically steered outboard powered boats.

Dometic Marine has unveiled its new Electric Power Assist Steering, engineered to bring the smooth, easy control of electric power-assisted steering to a wide range of popular boats, including pontoons, runabouts, RIBS, aluminum fishing boats and center consoles.

This latest innovation from Dometic Marine made its boating industry debut today, during the 2020 “Virtual” IBEX show. Dometic Electric Power Assist Steering is an affordable, easy-to-install solution that brings reduced steering effort and a more enjoyable driving experience to mechanically steered boats with single outboard power from 90 to 200 horsepower. It integrates with any existing SeaStar rack or rotary cable steering system, so there is no need to install new steering to take advantage of this breakthrough. It also works with either standard or tilt helms.

Electric Power Assist easily mounts to all major outboard brands and integrates with the boat’s mechanical steering. It reduces steering effort to levels similar to Dometic’s Electronic Power Steering, with quick response to the wheel and consistent steering effort from Starboard to Port. Once this system is installed, the mechanical steering cable now only turns the power

This system is designed for easily installation by dealers, marine mechanics or end users. Electric Power Assist Steering is an ideal upgrade that will enhance the driving experience and customer satisfaction for a new and large segment of the boating market. It has been thoughtfully designed as a plug-and-play installation to serve both the OEM and aftermarket sales channels.

“This new product fills a very important gap in our family of marine steering products and the boating industry as a whole,” said Eric Fetchko, President of Dometic Marine. “We’re excited to be bringing all the benefits of power steering within reach of more boaters. The fact that Electric Cable Power Assist can be easily integrated with existing steering systems makes it even more of a win-win for boaters and the industry,” added Fetchko.

Electric Power Assist Steering is scheduled for production in early 2021.

For more information on Dometic, please visit: http://www.dometic.com.