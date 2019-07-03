Don’t Let the Summer Heat Beat You

By Jay Striker

I’m excited each time I even think about going fishing. However, waking up in the morning knowing that it’s going to be 95 degrees can make you second guess yourself about going. Here are my tips and techniques about getting outside and fishing in the summer heat.

The first thing I do if I’m going fishing for leisure or fun is to make sure that I can either get out to the lake extremely early or when the sun is going down. However, being a professional bass angler, I have to catch fish rain, sleet, shine or snow. This article will focus on staying safe while fishing during the summer heat, signs of danger to look out for, and some techniques that I use to catch fish in the heat.

Did you know that heat stroke, also known as sunstroke, claims more than 600 lives a year in the US? Anglers, I cannot stress enough that we are not immune to the effects that the heat can have on us. Knowing the symptoms is key to being successful. Learn all you can about heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. All can become significant problems if not addressed. Please follow this URL to learn more: www.cdc.gov, under Athletes. Some basic things you can do to avoid heat-related illnesses are to make sure that you have a cooler full of ice and water to drink. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to start drinking water, as it could be too late. Water is always the best liquid when in the heat.

Another way to stay cool when fishing is to utilize the shade as often as possible. Bridges and underpasses are great for shade when you are out on a boat. Wear loose-fitting clothing as it will help you stay cool and dry. I wear a long sleeve, white, light, breathable shirt that can quickly dry if it gets wet.

Knowing the signs of heat-related illnesses: Some of those signs are high body temperatures, hot, dry skin, headaches, dizziness, heavy sweating, and muscle cramps, to name a few. If a body temperature reaches 104 degrees, call 911 and get off the lake ASAP. The fish will be there when you return. The sequences of events happen in this order: 1. heat rash, 2. sunburn, 3. heat cramps, 4. heat exhaustion, and the last stage is heat stroke. So be careful.

Let’s talk about catching fish in the heat! Some of the techniques I use to catch fish in the heat of the day are rather simple. In the morning before the sun is up, I’m throwing topwater plugs such as the Strike King Sexy Dawg walking type bait or the Fish Head Spin Primal buzzbait and then covering water looking for any feeding fish. Find the shade and slow down your retrieve. If you are fishing a lake with a lot of floating docks, these docks can cast different shades throughout the day. Cast your baits to the shade and move the bait slowly. Jigs, shaky heads, and other soft plastics seem to work well, however, you have to slow down and have some patience, because bass can be slow to catch in the summer heat. Find the shade, and you can find the bass. Fishing any time of the year is fantastic, however, please be careful as the summer heat can cause you harm. Be sure to pay attention to the signs of heat-related illnesses and watch out for your fellow anglers too. Drink water and lots of it. Find the shade in the summer, and it will hold fish. You have to cover water as it will pay off. Good Luck.

