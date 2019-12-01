Don’t Miss the Boat Parade

The Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency and the City of Delray Beach invite you to celebrate the holiday season Florida style, as a flotilla of brightly-decorated boats light-up the Intracoastal Waterways for the annual Holiday Boat Parade.

This holiday illumination show can be viewed in Boynton Beach at Boynton Harbor Marina (735 Casa Loma Blvd.) and in Delray Beach at Veterans Park (802 NE 1st St.).

The watch party at the Boynton Harbor Marina starts at 6:00 PM and will feature music, children’s activities, and a special visit from Santa Claus. Parade-goers are welcome to pack a picnic and encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the colorful view from the marina lawn. The watch party at Veterans Park in Delray Beach starts at 7:00 PM which includes performances from local schools, dance teams, and a hot chocolate & cookie station.

Please support Toys for Tots by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the watch party or to the Boynton Beach CRA office prior to the night of the parade. During the parade, Sea Tow and the United States Marines will make convenient dockside pickups. Just wave a flashlight when you see the parade and they will pull up to your dock to collect toy donations.