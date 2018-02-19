Don’t Quit Your Day Job Yet By: Misty Wells

Hey fellow Anglers, have you ever thought, “I want to ditch this job and make my living fishing”? Want to earn a big paycheck catching fish? Well I am not sure you should quit your day job just yet, but there are a few tournaments coming up soon where you can put a little jingle in your pocket.

You better start prepping now for the 7th Annual Jimmy Johnson Billfish Tournament in Key Largo, March 7th – 10th. There is a 1.5 Million dollar payout guaranteed by the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the first Tournament ever to have a guaranteed purse of a million dollars “Being the best” is the mantra of this tournament and its celebrity host Coach Jimmy Johnson. Every team in this tournament is trying to earn their spot in the ring of honor and receive diamond studded marlin rings for each team member.

While you are there fishing get ready to rub elbows with the likes of star athletes like Russell Marland, Zach Thomas, Dan Stubbs, Desmond Howard and more! This tournament also has a big heart, and not just for fishing, they give over $75,000 in donations to chosen charities each year.

It looks like seven is our lucky number again, because we are also fishing the 7th Annual Ding Darling and Doc Ford Tarpon Tournament Friday, May 11th in Ft. Meyers. This Tournament is special not only because it is raising money for the Ding Darling Wildlife Refuge but it is also held at historic Doc Ford’s in Ft. Meyer’s. The unique thing about this tournament is that it is 100% pay back to the anglers and there is only a max of 50 teams so the reward can be huge. Last year the first place team, Team YAM, won over $16,000. We also raised $80,000 to donate to the Ding Darlin Wildlife Refuge as well, so it was a win-win. Even if you don’t fish it you should come and be a part of the party, don’t forget that you can donate year round to the refuge.

In 1924 and 1942, Jay Norwood Darling AKA “Ding” was honored with a Pulitzer Prize for a cartoon that espoused hard work and nature. Mr. Darling became alarmed at the loss of wildlife habitat and the possible extinction of many species and became an early pioneer for conservation.

Last year team Let’s Take it Outside came in 15th in our first go around, we are looking to move up the board this year.

Misty Wells is the host of the “Let’s Take It Outside” TV show as well as a national radio show. She is an outdoor professional; she is a writer and adventure guide for fishing and hunting trips. She is also the founder of “A Reel Future”, a non-profit organization devoted to sharing knowledge and passion of fishing and the great outdoors to foster kids statewide.

