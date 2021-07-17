Dos and Don’ts of Fishing Hot Weather

By Karl Ekberg

A Happy July 4th to everyone out there, from all of us at the Chattooga River Fly Shop. The weather here has been hot but luckily, some afternoon thunderstorms have graced the river corridors. This has kept the river levels at a reasonable level, although the river temperatures are a little higher than we would like to see for this time of year. Continued rains will give the trout thermal refuge from the heat in the river bottoms, but any extended lack of precipitation and high heat will be detrimental to our trout populations.

How to know when it is too warm to fish for trout? Water temperatures, less than 64 degrees, the trout are just fine and can recover quickly. To practice catch and release with wet hands, limited handling, minimal time out of the water, and rubber nets will aid in the fish having another day to fight again. In water temperatures between 64-67 degrees, fish with caution. Keep the fish wet at all times, fish with heavier tippet (3x or 4x) to minimize fight time. Fish in the early mornings or late evenings, and avoid the hottest part of the day. For water temperatures above 67 degrees, do not fish for trout! Trout cannot recover in warmer water temperatures. Let’s go fish for warmer water species of fish. If we all practice this, our trout fisheries will have a healthier population when the water temperatures cool off in the fall months.

As for the Red Eye Bass and pan fish, top water and streamers are working great! Fishing the back eddies and slower moving water has proven to be the key to successful days. Mid-morning throughout the day has been better fishing than very early mornings or late evenings.

This is a great time of year to take the kids fishing! School is out for the summer break, water temperatures are great, and there are plenty of fish to be caught. We had the pleasure of participating, as volunteers, with the Kid’s Fishing Rodeo, at Burrell’s Ford Campground this past month, with the U.S. Forestry Department. Introducing kids to the greater outdoors and nature is a wonderful time, and catching a few fish will add to the experience for all. Many Thanks to the Walhalla Fish Hatchery for providing a great amount of fish for the kids!

As we are all guests of the forest, let’s remember to “leave no trace”, and pack out what we bring in on our trips to the rivers. Keeping the forests clean, will add to the enjoyable experience for all. We hope to see everyone out on the rivers!

