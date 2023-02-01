Down Low Shrimp

This is an easy to make foil packet packed with shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes, zucchini and squash. It’s a full meal with zero clean-up!

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 1/2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined

• 4 links of brat sausage, thinly sliced

• 2 ears of corn, each cut crosswise into 4 pieces

• 1 pound of baby red potatoes, halved

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 4 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

. 1 zucchini sliced thin

. 1 yellow squash sliced thin

. 2 cloves garlic smashed

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350.

Cut four sheets of foil, about 12-inches long. Divide shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes, zucchini and squash into 4 equal portions, then add to the center of each foil in a single layer.

Fold up all 4 sides of each foil packet. Add olive oil, Old Bay seasoning, salt and pepper, to taste; gently toss to combine. Fold the sides of the foil over the shrimp, covering completely and sealing the packets closed.

Place foil packets in the oven and cook until just cooked through, about 30 to 45 minutes.

Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.