Downtown Showdown Brings Fishing, Fun and Fresh Seafood to West Palm Beach

Heading into its third year, the Downtown Showdown is bringing Palm Beach County’s family friendly fishing tournament event back to the West Palm Beach Waterfront, and along with it, a perfectly paired seafood festival.

With more than 500 anglers expected to compete, the Downtown Showdown will be one of the largest fishing tournaments held in South Florida.

Not just for the competitors, this free event also includes an inaugural seafood festival with more than 15 of the area’s best seafood providers, a special section just for kids, live music, a super car show, and tons of local vendors.

Three local fishermen, John Jackson, John Mitchell and Grant Portier, created the tournament in 2015 to honor their friend Scott Terry, who was killed in a car accident in 2014. Scott was an outstanding angler and community advocate who dreamed of hosting a unique fishing tournament – one that was different than the rest, a real celebration of the sport.

As a tribute to Scott, proceeds from the event will go to Lauren’s Kids, an organization that educates adults and children about sexual abuse prevention. The tournament will also support Southern Fishing Charities and the Boy Scouts of America.

“Each year we take over the waterfront, have a blast fishing and hanging out with friends and family,” said Portier, Downtown Showdown co-founder. “I am overwhelmed with pride to honor Scotty by doing what he loved and giving back to a cause that meant so much to him.”

Registration is open now at www.downtownshowdownkdw.com.