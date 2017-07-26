Downtown Showdown Raises More Than $30,000 for Charity

by Stephanie Duesing, Contributing Writer

The third annual Downtown Showdown KDW and Seafood Festival took over the West Palm Beach Waterfront Saturday, May 20, raising more than $30,000 for charity.

Sprawling across the beautiful, bustling downtown waterfront, the Downtown Showdown is the biggest fishing tournament held on the West Palm Beach city docks. Not just for the competitors, this free family event also includes the city’s only seafood festival. About 10,000 people came out to experience the area’s best seafood providers, a special section just for kids, a super car show, tons of local vendors and an expansive lineup of local bands, including country artist Tom Jackson.

More than 300 anglers competed for $35,000 in cash and prizes. Fishing team Miss Michelle won the tournament with a monster 60.2-pound kingfish. Many teams went home with substantial cash awards for kingfish, dolphin and wahoo, and prizes for small boat, junior angler, lady angler and more.

The Downtown Showdown got its start in 2015 when three local fishermen, John Jackson, John Mitchell and Grant Portier, created the tournament to honor their friend Scott Terry, who was killed in a car accident in 2014. Scott was an outstanding angler and community advocate who dreamed of hosting a unique fishing tournament – one that was different than the rest, a real celebration of the sport.

This event has inspired its founders to take their philanthropy to the next level. They created the nonprofit organization Southern Fishing Charities (SFC) to support the Downtown Showdown and raise awareness and funds for veterans

As a tribute to Scott Terry, SFC will donate proceeds from the event to Lauren’s Kids, an organization that was close to his heart. This year’s event also benefited the Boy Scouts, who were there to help bring in the big fish.

“Not only is this event one of the area’s most competitive fishing tournaments, it’s also a unique family event that celebrates the saltwater lifestyle – and most importantly, gives back to deserving organizations that help our local community.” said Portier. “We want the Downtown Showdown to continue to be a staple of quality competition and community activism in our area for years to come.”

Big thanks to the numerous national and local sponsors who supported this one-of-a-kind tournament.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Florida Fine Cars

Double Dees Saloon

Monroe’s Palm Beach

Contender

Mercury

Palm Beach Plumbing Parts

Casamigos Tequila

Jagermeister

Gosling’s Black Seal Rum

Treasury Estate Wines

Monster Energy

Costa Del Mar Sunglasses

Canvas Designers

Ocean Addicts

Rocco’s Tacos

Lynora’s