DRAKE BAY REPORT

By Captain Willy Atencio

Greetings from the remote and beautiful waters of Drake Bay on the Southern Pacific Coast. As we move more into the rainy or “Green” season, expect the fishing to remain strong but the showers to be more prevalent. Unfortunately, this is typically a time when not many tourists visit Drake Bay. This is a shame because not only are the snook, snapper and tuna biting, but clients on board our boats are treated to a whale show.

The magnificent Humpback Whale migration is something you don’t want to miss. If you have ever been scuba diving while the whales are here, it’s truly magical to hear their cries as these highly intelligent animals communicate with each other.

As is our policy, we will be available for fishing on both the Reel Time and the Reel Escape for the month of September. We close in October as we head up to Marina Pez Vela to bottom paint the boats, and perform annual maintenance and safety checks. We will be back up and running for charters on November 1.

For those of you who have fished with us in the past, you know we are passionate about keeping immaculate boats and gear. We are not a tour or booking agency, we are owner/operators focused solely on the safety and satisfaction of our customers. This is why we remain the #1 tour on Trip Advisor for Drake Bay.

As far as the fishing goes, we are catching lots of roosterfish inshore, big cubera snapper near shore and big tuna on poppers offshore. I encourage you to email us and book your trip for December-April as soon as possible. Last year we fished virtually every day in the high season.

Until Next Time, Tight Lines !

The Captain of Fish Drake Bay, Willy Atencio is a native of the local area. Fish Drake Bay is the premier sport fishing charter service in Drake Bay, the surrounding Osa peninsula and Corcovado National Park. Captain Willy is considered one of the best Captains in Costa Rica with over 20 years experience. Willy has captained sport fishing yachts ranging from 31-47 feet in the USA, Caribbean and Costa Rica. He has also fished in numerous big game fishing tournaments including the Offshore World Championships for 5 consecutive years. Contact Willy at [email protected]