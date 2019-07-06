DRAKE BAY REPORT

By Captain Willy Atencio

Greetings from the remote and beautiful waters of Drake Bay on the Southern Pacific coast. This time of year the fishing largely depends on the weather conditions. For the angler who doesn’t mind a little chop on the water and the passing shower, the rewards can be well worth it. For clients who prefer to stay closer to shore, there is currently a good wahoo and tuna bite around Cano Island. Drake Bay is the closest town in Costa Rica to this famous island and it’s amazing reef system.

Since the island is a National Park, fishermen must remain 3 miles away from the shore. This helps protect the reef and the health of the fish population. This massive structure allows our clients to catch wahoo, tuna, mahi and other species that are typically found much farther offshore. We typically put lines in the water about 30 minutes from shore.

For those who prefer to target the magnificent roosterfish or “Gallo”, Drake Bay is one of the best spots in the world. I have personally marked hundreds of spots in my 20+ years of fishing in the Drake Bay and Osa Peninsula area. We have virtually no fishing pressure here and because roosterfish are not considered good table fare they are not targeted by local fishermen. Those who do fish for roosterfish practice catch and release with circle hooks so our population is very healthy. Although they are not good to eat, they are a blast to catch! Once hooked, hold on tight and listen to your drag sing as they make their first of many “runs”. A few weeks ago two lucky anglers caught and released a dozen roosterfish on the Reel Escape in one afternoon. I am convinced Drake Bay has a good shot at producing a record roosterfish.

As we approach the later summer/early fall months the Humpback Whales migrate through our waters. This magnificent sight is a bonus for our fishing clients. Personally, this is one of my favorite times of the year. The weather is cooler, the whales are here and the fish are biting. We offer trips for all anglers from beginners to professionals. We are already taking reservations for next year so I would encourage you to book your fishing adventure as soon as possible.

Until next time, tight lines !

The Captain of Fish Drake Bay, Willy Atencio is a native of the local area. Fish Drake Bay is the premier sport fishing charter service in Drake Bay, the surrounding Osa peninsula and Corcovado National Park. Captain Willy is considered one of the best Captains in Costa Rica with over 20 years experience. Willy has captained sport fishing yachts ranging from 31-47 feet in the USA, Caribbean and Costa Rica. He has also fished in numerous big game fishing tournaments including the Offshore World Championships for 5 consecutive years. Contact Willy at [email protected]