DRAKE BAY REPORT

By Captain Willy Atencio

Greetings from the beautiful and remote waters of Drake Bay, on the Southern Pacific Coast of Costa Rica. January-February fishing has been nothing short of amazing. We have literally been fishing every day for the last two months and have had extremely happy clients.

While we have not been catching as many mahi mahi as we did in November and December, the ones we are catching have been averaging 30+ lbs. As the mahi have thinned out a little, the tuna have taken their place. They have arrived in great numbers and much closer to shore than usual.

It is not unusual for our clients to catch so many they say “enough”. After a little water, rest and a boat ride, most clients recover enough to catch a roosterfish on the way in. The cubera snapper bite has also been excellent to start the year.

As we look forward to March and April we anticipate the Pacific sailfish to migrate here in big numbers. A few years ago, we had one day with 78 sailfish raises and 32 caught and release. While this is an unusually great day it proves these magnificent fish are here in great numbers. Costa Rica remains one of the best places on the planet to catch sailfish in the March/April timeframe.

For the clients who prefer to stay closer to the shore, there are plenty of snapper, grouper, pompano and amberjack to catch within 45 minutes of your lodge in Drake Bay. We are proud of the fact that we remain the #1 tour in Drake Bay on Trip Advisor. If you would like more information, please visit our website at www.FishDrakeBay.com or email at [email protected]

Until Next Time, Tight Lines

The Captain of Fish Drake Bay, Willy Atencio is a native of the local area. Fish Drake Bay is the premier sport fishing charter service in Drake Bay, the surrounding Osa peninsula and Corcovado National Park. Captain Willy is considered one of the best Captains in Costa Rica with over 20 years experience. Willy has captained sport fishing yachts ranging from 31-47 feet in the USA, Caribbean and Costa Rica. He has also fished in numerous big game fishing tournaments including the Offshore World Championships for 5 consecutive years. Contact Willy at [email protected]