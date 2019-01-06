DRAKE BAY REPORT

By Captain Willy Atencio

Greetings from beautiful Drake Bay, Costa Rica on the southern Pacific coast. A good fishing report is always one that’s honest and not overly optimistic or “salesy”. Due to the large schools of Mahi or dorado and yellowfin tuna just 15 miles off Corcovado National Park; I can honestly report fishing has been excellent.

In addition to these pelagic fish being closer to shore than usual, as an added bonus there are still some wahoo around Cano Island. The chefs at the lodges and local restaurants in Drake Bay have been serving incredible dinners with fresh ceviche, seared tuna, wahoo sashimi and grilled mahi. If you are a seafood lover, it doesn’t get any better than this. Our clients are literally eating fish that are hours old instead of days.

The near shore rooster bite in November and December has been excellent when the weather and water conditions cooperate. Roosterfish don’t really care about sun, rain or wind, but they demand clean water. As we approach the next four months, the rain decreases significantly (some months almost no rain at all) the water clears and this greatly increases your chances to catch roosters.

The bottom fishing for grouper, snapper, amberjack and pompano is usually very good all year long. I have been a professional Captain for over 20 years and grew up in Drake Bay. I literally have hundreds of spots marked where we consistently catch fish. The Reel Escape and the Reel Time have the latest in Garmin technology making getting to the best spots easy and making efficient use of our fishing time.

If you want a great day on the water and enjoy fishing, we have two boats to choose from, depending on your budget and preference. We are getting very full for January and February so I encourage you to reserve your day on the water as soon as possible.

Until next time, tight lines . . .

The Captain of Fish Drake Bay, Willy Atencio is a native of the local area. Fish Drake Bay is the premier sport fishing charter service in Drake Bay, the surrounding Osa peninsula and Corcovado National Park. Captain Willy is considered one of the best Captains in Costa Rica with over 20 years experience. Willy has captained sport fishing yachts ranging from 31-47 feet in the USA, Caribbean and Costa Rica. He has also fished in numerous big game fishing tournaments including the Offshore World Championships for 5 consecutive years. Contact Willy at [email protected]