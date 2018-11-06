DRAKE BAY REPORT

By Captain Willy Atencio

Greetings from the beautiful and uncrowded waters of Drake Bay, Cano Island, and the wild Osa Peninsula. As we approach the official end of the “Green Season” we say goodbye to the Humpback Whales for a few months and hello to the tourists. Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner, as well as the blue skies and the end of the rainy season.

If the weather pattern remains the same as the last couple of years, expect some afternoon showers to linger and very pleasant temperatures for the next few months. This is also a good time of the year for fishing as well. Offshore there are not a ton of sailfish yet, but the tuna, mahi and marlin bite should remain strong.

Along the unspoiled rocky coastline, expect good numbers of roosterfish when the water is clear and the tide is incoming. The massive reef system around Cano Island just 12 miles away from our home port always has a good snapper, grouper and amberJack bite. What sets Drake Bay apart from the more “popular” fishing destinations in Costa Rica is the lack of fishing pressure and number of boats. If you like an off the beaten path experience with a huge variety of species to target, Drake Bay is the place for you. What we don’t have is cars, roads and noise.

Regardless of where and who you fish with in Costa Rica, some research and due diligence is important to ensure a great day on the water. A few things to consider should be;

• Are you going with a legitimate Captain who has hundreds of “numbers” or proven fish catching locations, or just a tour operator and a boat driver?

• Does the company have the proper safety equipment, licenses, registrations, permits, insurance and the latest technology?

• Are you able to communicate with the Captain effectively?

• Does the Captian and boat have tournament experience?

• What type of equipment is on board? Low cost operators often have old rusty rods and reels.

The old saying you get what you pay for is absolutely true with fishing charters in Costa Rica.

At the end of the day it’s not worth putting you and your families/friends at risk with an inexperienced Captain or an unsafe boat.

We hope to see you soon in Drake Bay on the Reel Escape or the Reel Time.

Until next time, tight lines . . .

The Captain of Fish Drake Bay, Willy Atencio is a native of the local area. Fish Drake Bay is the premier sport fishing charter service in Drake Bay, the surrounding Osa peninsula and Corcovado National Park. Captain Willy is considered one of the best Captains in Costa Rica with over 20 years experience. Willy has captained sport fishing yachts ranging from 31-47 feet in the USA, Caribbean and Costa Rica. He has also fished in numerous big game fishing tournaments including the Offshore World Championships for 5 consecutive years. Contact Willy at [email protected]