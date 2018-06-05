DRAKE BAY REPORT

By Captain Willy Atencio

Greetings from the beautiful and uncrowded waters of Drake Bay, Cano Island and the Osa Peninsula. We are pleased to report that the Reel Escape finished in 13th place out of 51 boats in last month’s Offshore World Championships held in Quepos. We hosted two teams from Brazil and also teams from Trinidad and Australia.

Much of the fishing for the months of June and July in our area is weather dependent. This time of year we can see flat sunny days with clear water, and the next day could see rain and some waves. In general the rain will typically move in around late afternoon and subside very early in the morning.

The good news is that the water is cooling, which means more marine activity and lots of wahoo close to the bay. These fish are a blast to catch as they swim at very fast speeds and destroy your bait with a violent strike. It’s not uncommon to have four fish on at the same time where anglers will have to “dance” around each other to avoid getting tangled up. Wahoo, or Ono as they are called in Hawaii, are considered a delicacy, either grilled or as sashimi.

The offshore bite remains good, not great like it was a month ago. Anglers are likely to catch tuna, mahi, sailfish and the occasional blue or black marlin. In-shore roosterfishing is always good in Drake Bay, as is snapper and grouper. As an added bonus this time of year, the humpback whales begin to move into Drake Bay and stay for about three months. This is a beautiful site and our fishing clients really enjoy this added benefit. It’s hard to beat a day on the water catching fish, seeing whales and having fresh fish for dinner.

Until next time, tight lines…

The Captain of Fish Drake Bay, Willy Atencio is a native of the local area. Fish Drake Bay is the premier sport fishing charter service in Drake Bay, the surrounding Osa peninsula and Corcovado National Park. Captain Willy is considered one of the best Captains in Costa Rica with over 20 years experience. Willy has captained sport fishing yachts ranging from 31-47 feet in the USA, Caribbean and Costa Rica. He has also fished in numerous big game fishing tournaments including the Offshore World Championships for 5 consecutive years. Contact Willy at info@fishdrakebay.com