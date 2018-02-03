DRAKE BAY REPORT

By Captain Willie Atencio

Greetings from the beautiful and uncrowded waters of Drake Bay and the Osa Peninsula. We are pleased to report that we have had a very solid December. Lots of mahi mahi (dorado) were caught trolling both ballyhoo and lures. Small to medium sized tuna are being caught around Cano Island while schools of big yellowfin and bigeye are being found 30-40 miles offshore. To catch bigger tuna, figuring out what they are biting on is a process of elimination. Our go to methods include casting big, brightly colored top water plugs, slow trolling live bonita, and casting or trolling speed jigs and cedar plugs.

January and February are prime months for both fishing and tourists, as the weather is hot and dry. This is also the time of the year when the big Pacific sailfish begin to move in. Last season was a bit unique as we actually saw almost as many marlin as we did sailfish. Regardless of which beautiful billfish shows up, we will be ready to put our clients on these hard fighting beauties. Visit our website and contact us today at www.FishDrakeBay.com!

