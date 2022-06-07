Dream Weaver Wins $26K At Skippers Dockside Tournament

Skippers Dockside Restaurant, in Key Largo, hosted the 8th Annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament with sixty nine teams made up of 270 anglers competing for over $80,000 in cash plus amazing trophies from King Sailfish Mounts. Anglers were allowed to weigh three fish Sunday for the combined weight to determine the winners. The potential tropical storm on Friday did not deter anglers and friends from a kickoff party held inside Skippers Dockside restaurant. Although Saturday was a wash teams rallied at Skippers Dockside once again for another great event. By Sunday the weather lifted giving the anglers a beautiful almost calm day to get the competitors on the water.

Dream Weaver run by Brian Weaver along with his 7 anglers; Cody Darbie, Tyler Kelley, Joe Marino, Sam Pence, James Simcic, Digger Rodamer all of Naples, FL and Austin Baxter of Bartow, FL got to the winners circle weighing in 57.5 pounds of dolphin. The combined weight of their largest 3 fish, a 20.5 pounder plus a 19.8 and 17.2 would win $26,080.00!

Second Place team was Deep Green from Key Largo, FL caught a combined weight of 50.3 pounds to win $10,000.00. The team weighed in fish at 14.2, 15.7 and 20.4 pounds.

Third Place team was Chasin It with anglers from Key Largo, FL catching a total of 40.3 pounds winning $9560.00. The Largest Fish, 29.3 pounds, was caught by junior angler Chase Caputo winning him $5000.00 but leaving the hook in the palm of his hand.

Fourth Place team was Dorados Locos with anglers from Pace, FL and Phoenix, AZ, with fish totaling 37.6 pounds winning $5,040.00. Teammate Christopher Stark of Chicago, IL caught the Second Largest Fish weighing, 26.3 pounds, winning $9695.00.

Fifth Place team was won aboard the Debaitable captained by KJ Zeher with mate Pete Michalini. Anglers Justin Baker, Jess Bright, Katie Lanigan, Mike Lanigan, Pete Michalini, Tom Walsh, Mike Walsh & Nick Zeher of Delray Beach caught a total of 35.3 pounds winning $2520.00. Nick Zeher also caught the 3rd Largest Dolphin weighing 22.8 pounds winning him $6,130.00.

Sixth Place team was Executive Decision from Ocala, FL. The team had a total of 30.4 pounds winning $500.00 plus dinner at Skippers Dockside.

Heather Born fishing on Deep Green also won $2,000 for Ladies Largest Dolphin with the 20.4 pound fish. The Second Largest Fish for a Lady Angler was 13.1 pounds caught by Judy Ptashinski of Bonita Springs, FL winning $1000.00.

Largest Senior Angler winner was Charles Cranford of Stuart, FL fishing aboard Hop Along with Captain Justin Hopper won $1,000 catching an 11.3 pound dolphin.

Junior anglers competed for top three places with Key Largo resident Chase Caputo taking first place with a 29.3 pound fish winning $500.00. Second would go to Aydan Harman of Phoenix, AZ winning $250.00 with an 11.0 pounder and third to Tavernier, FL angler Andy Cone winning $100.00 with a 9.8 pound dolphin.

Largest other species fish winners each took home King Sailfish Trophies and $750.00 each including Miller Time’s angler Neil Carlson from Key Largo, FL with a 10.8 pound Kingfish and Deep Green’s angler Andrew Atwill of Key Largo, FL who landed a 15.5 pound Wahoo and Washed Up’s Matthew Fernandez of Miami FL caught a 13.8 pound Tuna.

Skippers Dockside Restaurant showcased their fabulous food for the kick-off party, which was sponsored by Gus’ Toy Box and Contender Boats, was held inside the restaurant due to the inclement weather. The awards party which was done up right

with perfectly cooked smoked brisket, pulled pork with all the fixing’s and followed by

amazing deserts!!!

For information visit: SkippersTournaments.com