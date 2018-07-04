Drift Fishing Report: July 2018

by Sandra Schulz, Contributing Writer

July is upon us and so is the Kids Fishing Day at the Lake Park Marina, July 17th through the 19th, 2018.

Since 1988, The Palm Beach County Fishing Foundation and partners like The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, have been hosting this event alongside of the West Palm Beach Fishing Club and many volunteers. We are also so very proud to be a part of this huge event as the owners of Living on Island Time drift fishing vessel.

The three day event hosts hundreds of disadvantaged kids from Palm Beach county to experience salt water fishing on the Atlantic ocean and learn about marine wildlife.

Each child will receive food and beverage for the day, a T-shirt, introductory lessons to marine wildlife, then for a finale, a fishing trip out on the ocean. There will be many stations set up throughout the park prior to their fishing trip one including a marine touch tank provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The children will take home a certificate of participation and even a brand new rod and reel in hopes that they will “get hooked on fishing “and continue to enjoy this wonderful sport. Please visit our Facebook page after the event for updated pictures of these smiling faces!

Sandra Schulz, owner

Living on Island Time, LLC

561-585-4473

Info@ fishingonislandtime.com

Website: fishingonislandtime.com