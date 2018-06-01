Drift Fishing Report: June 2018

by Sandra Schulz, Contributing Writer

A great time of the year to do some drift fishing!

Throughout this month we have been landing some nice kingfish, tuna, snapper and more out of the Boynton Beach Inlet. Pictured is one of our VIP anglers, Cristina Gallo. She landed this 21.4 lb. black- fin tuna on our evening trip from 6:30pm- 10:30pm. While the Captain was drifting in about 180 feet of water for king mackerel, she got the hit! Christina was using a leader of 50lbs and a one-ounce weight with a dead sardine on a double trailer hook setup. She was nicely surprised as the fish came up to see it was a black-fin.

Another VIP angler, Sue Oliver, caught this nice 16.5-lb mahi-mahi on our afternoon run from 1:00pm-5:00pm. She was using a 50-lb leader but on a knocker rig with 1.5-ounce weight and triple trailer hooks on a dead sardine. She had let a lot of line out to about 350 feet of water and hooked up! A knocker rig is when you place the weight on top of the hooks instead of the swivel. This is commonly used when you have a bad back up drift. It prevents your leader from getting tangled. Way to go girls!

Sandra Schulz

Living On Island Time Drift Fishing

Southern Comfort IV Charters

561-585-4475