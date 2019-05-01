Drift Fishing Report: May 2019

by Sandra Schulz, Contributing Writer

Mahi-mahi on the drift! Yes, springtime is here and the ocean is coming alive! VIP angler, Zsolt Gyorfi caught this beautiful mahi-mahi onboard Living on Island Time drift boat. He was using a 5/0 double trailer hook baited with a Spanish sardine on a float line. A float line is just your swivel with a leader and bait with no weight. While fishing on a drift boat with others we typically use weight to get more on the bottom with the float line. You can let a lot of line out and of course with no weight it will just float on the surface. Put it way out and just keep an eye on it. You never know what you might catch.

Sandra Schulz Living On Island Time Drift Fishing • Hypoluxo, FL

fishingonislandtime.com • 561-585-4473 • [email protected]