Drift Fishing Report: October 2018  

by Sandra Schulz, Contributing Writer

Wahoo on the drift? Yes, it can happen!

Wahoo, which is related to mackerel are members of the fish family, “Scombridae”.

They tend to be solitary but can also be found in small loose schools. They have excellent flavor and are a favorite for consumption. They move at great speeds and can go up to 60mph! Therefore, they are usually attracted to faster moving dressed baits such as bonita strip with a skirt, rigged ballyhoo, trolling mullet or high speed trolling lures. Occasionally you do get them on the drift. Yes, it is not the preferred or usual method of catching wahoo, but it happens. We catch them on our drift vessels while fishing for king mackerel out in a little deeper water also looking for a possible mahi-mahi or blackfin tuna. We typically use a double trailer hook, or a triple trailer hook made up of 5/0 Mustad hooks, depending on the size of our sardines. Some people will dress it up with their own feathers for enhancement, but we have caught many that are just out there bare. One of these pleasant surprises pictured was caught by VIP Angler Maurice while drift fishing our party boat this summer. So, it goes to show you that fishing is fishing and you never what might be on the other end of your line.

Sandra Schulz

Living on Island Time LLC

Southern Comfort IV Charters

561-585-4475

Fishingonislandtime.com

Southerncomfort4charters.com

[email protected] fishingonislandtime.com