Drift Report: December 2017

by Sandra Schultz, Contributing Writer

Recent trips have been productive on the drift. We have had some nice keeper grouper consisting of reds and blacks up to 18 lbs. many just short of legal size, but that’s okay, we know they are out there and will grow for another day. We’ve had some nice cobia and mahi-mahi on our boats and a few kingfish. Depending on the condition at times, the daily snapper bite has been consistent with yellowtails, some mutton snapper and a few nice mangroves.

We are drifting a Spanish sardine with a double or triple trailer rig with about a one and a half oz. weight, depending on the current. Some of our clients like to use a 3/0 to up to 6/0 circle hook instead of the trailer rig which works just fine too. If the client would prefer, we also can set them up with a double hook bottom rig. This is usually with a 6-8-ounce bank sinker with two separate hooks on the leader with small pieces of squid. This takes some work on the angler’s end for you drop to the bottom and usually get hit quickly, then reel up, re-bait and drop in again. Typically, those fish are the smaller bottom fish like triggerfish, vermilion snappers, porgies and sometimes even yellow tail snapper.

December’s catch will depend on the weather conditions of course. Happy Holidays to all and be back in the New Year!