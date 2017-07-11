Drift Report: July 2017

by Sandra Schulz, Living On Island Time

Happy 4th of July to all! The summertime gives you a great opportunity to introduce a youngster or an adult to fishing, so if you have the means, invite someone and show them all about the great sport. You don’t even have to own a boat. Take them to a saltwater pier, inland, fresh water fishing from the bank or your local drift boat is an affordable way to get out on the ocean. The licensing, gear, tackle and bait is usually included in one low ticket price.

Recent outings have been typical with some nice catches of king mackerel, a few dolphin on the drift as well as a pretty good snapper catch. Hopefully we will have a drier month for July than we had in June. With all the rain, they opened the spillways which dirtied up our salt waters and shut down our catches for quite a few days. July is a hot month and people always seem to shy away from afternoon drift fishing by going either in the morning or evening. But it’s quite the contrary; for the most part mornings are calm and not much of a breeze. In the afternoons, the wind usually will pick up a tad and makes for a better drift, hence a better catch.! And although the temperature may be hotter than in the morning the breeze makes it more tolerable!