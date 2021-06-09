E-MOTION 180E: A New and Unique Boating Experience

The recreational boating industry has never been stronger and for good reason. Not only are recreational boat dealers posting record sales, but electric

technology is gaining momentum in many parts of the world, such as North America, Australia and in select countries in Europe.

Unlike internal combustion engines, boats with electric outboard motors are quieter, environmentally friendly and part of the global sustainable landscape. Even more spectacular for boaters, the electric outboard engine market is growing rapidly because it offers products whose running and maintenance costs are a fraction of those of gasoline engines.

There are many reasons why major players are investing in electric technology and why governments are proposing new regulations pushing electric technology. According to many experts, the energy costs of electric propulsion on boats can be up to 10 times less than those of traditional ICE boats.

Vision Marine Technologies, the first electric boating company to be publicly listed (NASDAQ: VMAR), is making a name for itself in the EV space with its electric boats and its brand-new E-Motion 180E outboard engine. With its team of high-tech experts, the company is making a name for itself worldwide with the introduction of its 180HP & 350Nm of torque electric outboard engine. Following the rising popularity of electric vehicles around the world; we believe the boating industry is on the verge of being taken by storm.

The E-Motion 180E launch is generating tremendous interest throughout the boating industry and with boat owners. The company strives to introduce the best technologies available to the market and to deliver a unique experience for all boaters worldwide.

The E-Motion 180E is, in fact, the world’s most powerful electric outboard engine and features an impressive range of autonomy, according to Vision Marine Technologies’ website.. We can’t wait to try it out.

Benefits of the E-Motion 180E:

● ZERO EMISSION

● REDUCED NOISE, ODORLESS & SMOKELESS

● ACCESS TO MOBILE APPLICATION

● 24/7 MONITORING OF ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

● SUSTAINABLE SOLUTION

● 90% COST REDUCTION IN FUEL AND MAINTENANCE

● A UNIQUE BOATING EXPERIENCE

