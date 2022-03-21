Early Spring Fishing Trip Preparation Tips

By Andrew A. Cox

March is an interesting month during the angling year. Warm days over the course of this month will trick you and the fish into thinking that spring has arrived. Unfortunately, cold weather invariably returns over the course of this month, reminding us that winter is still here.

The variable weather found during this month impacts fishing on area waters. A series of warm days will have the fish returning into shallow water, making them easier to locate and catch. However, the return of cold weather fronts will once again send the fish into deeper water.

With some good angling days to be found during this month, and spring fishing just around the corner, your equipment needs to be in working order. This is particularly true for boating equipment. Your boat and engine are an important fishing investment, allowing you to access waters that would otherwise be inaccessible. Preventative maintenance is essential during the fishing and boating off-season. There are many simple things that you can do that are inexpensive and can be completed with limited mechanical expertise to insure the reliable operation of your fishing vessel.

During this month, if not earlier, run some gasoline through your outboard engine making sure that it starts up. Hopefully, you put some gasoline stabilizer into your boat’s gas tanks, making sure that the gasoline has not destabilized and gummed up your engine. Though I attempt to use non-ethanol gasoline in my outboard motors, such is not always available. Therefore, attention to the quality and stability of fuel remaining in your boat and engine after use is required. Make sure that your outboard gas line primes and has no gasoline leaks. During this start up routine, ensure that the engine’s water pump is pumping water. Check the various engine gauges to ensure that they are operational. Check the trolling motor and cranking batteries to ensure that they are holding an electrical charge. I have found that extremely cold weather during the winter months can take its toll on marine batteries.

Other marine maintenance tasks that you should complete include checking the operation of your trolling motor, bilge and livewell pumps. Ensure that marine accessories such as depth finders, PowerPole, and similar devices are operational. Make sure that your boat’s navigational lights are functioning.

Don’t forget about your boat’s trailer. Check to ensure that the tires are in good condition with greased and sound wheel bearings. Are all your trailer’s bolts and screws tight with operational trailer lights? Ensure that the trailer’s winch is working and effectively winches and holds the boat on your trailer. This may protect your boat and motor when encountering sudden and dangerous traffic situations while trailering your boat.

A good boating checklist starts before the boat enters the water. It is important to keep abreast of minor maintenance activities to ensure the reliable operation of your boat and motor. Having a reliable, easily accessible marine mechanic with a good turnaround time in providing marine repairs is indispensable. It is most disheartening to take your boat to the ramp to enjoy a day of fishing only to find that you are unable to leave the ramp due to a nonoperational boat or motor. Enjoy the early spring fishing season. Be safe on the water.

Dr. Andrew Cox is a contributing writer to outdoor publications and newspapers. He is a member of the Georgia Outdoor Writer’s Association. He has been fishing the waters of Georgia, Alabama, and north Florida for over forty years. Dr. Cox financially supports his fishing habits as Professor Emeritus at Troy University, Phenix City, Alabama. He may be contacted at andrewtrout@aol.com.