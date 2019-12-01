East Tennessee Fishing

By Chad Fouts

National Park–

The fishing in the National Park right now is slower in the morning due to the drop in temperatures at night. You will not be disappointed in the water levels! We are catching most of our fish between 10am and 5pm . We are throwing dry dropper rigs in the higher elevations and double nymph rigs. With that being said Higher elevation rivers such as Road Prong and Upper Little River are fishing really well past 10am.If you want to hit the lower elevation rivers, it still would be best to hit them in the morning despite the cold. We’re using Orange dry flies with natural nymphs underneath and of course a squirmy in the mix wont hurt. Remember to keep as much fly line and leader off of the water!

Clinch River–

The Clinch has been fishing ok since the big fish kill above the wier dam. Best fishing has been happening during floats! Midges, Midges, Midges. Try to throw a 12 foot leader, it will work wonders. When you are floating and you love chucking streamers try and throw a double rig. Hint: olive and white with a depth charge full sink line.

Gatlinburg Stocked Waters–

The City of Gatlinburg is still stocking every Thursday and water temperatures have lowered which has made the fishing amazing.There are several very large fish hiding in those waters. Any bigger, flashier fly will catch these freshly stocked fish while more natural stonefly imitations and worm flies work well for fish that have been in the river for a while.

Feel free to give us a ring at the shop with any questions about the fishing. 865-436-8746

Chad Fouts is the Fly Shop Manager at The Smoky Mountain Angler in Gatlinburg, TN. He is a self-described fly fishing junky. If you have any questions about fishing in this area give him a call 865-436-8746.