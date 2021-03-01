East Tennessee Fishing Forecast

By Chad Fouts

National Park

The fishing in the National Park right now is slower in the morning due to the drop in temperatures at night. You will not be disappointed in the water levels! We are catching most of our fish between 10am and 5pm. We are throwing many different dries from blue wing olives, Parachute Adams to Quill Gordons. Dry dropper rigs have been particularly excellent on most rivers. Higher elevation streams are still relatively cold; so definitely spend most of your time on the lower elevation rivers. Some of the droppers we are using are Sexy Waltz, HS pheasant tails, hares ears, black stoneflies, etc.

Gatlinburg Stocked Waters

The City of Gatlinburg is still stocking every Thursday and water temperatures have increased, which has made the fishing amazing. There are several very large fish hiding in those waters. Any bigger, flashier fly will catch these freshly stocked fish, while more natural stonefly imitations and worm flies work well for fish that have been in the river for a while.

Smallmouth Waters

Water levels fluctuate frequently, which can make it difficult to time your visit. But, if you can watch the weather and find a good window, you will not be disappointed. March can be spectacular Smallmouth fishing on the French Broad and Little Pigeon River. Some of our favorites are EP Minnows and Crawfish patterns dead drifting underneath an indicator. The numbers have not made it up the river yet but some nice fish have moved in.

Chad Fouts is the Fly Shop Manager at The Smoky Mountain Angler in Gatlinburg, TN. He is a self-described fly fishing junky. If you have any questions about fishing in this area give us a call 865-436-8746