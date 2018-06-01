East Tennessee Fishing Roundup

By Chad Fouts

Smallmouth

The smallmouth fishing is on fire!!! Sevierville is the place to be from The Apple barn down to Knife Works. The mornings and afternoons will be the best time to fish. During the first part of the day a Murdich Minnow and any type of shad pattern will work on an intermediate sink tip. At dark, a mouse pattern or popper will work very effectively. Size wise we are seeing fish between 16-20 inches. So come on down and chase some bronze-back!

Great Smoky Mountain National Park – Tennessee Side

Fishing the National Park right now is spectacular. The weather has been – strange to say the least. We are still catching way more fish on nymphs than dry flies. The water level is actually on the low side compared to the amount of rain it says we were supposed to have. This means you absolutely need to be as stealthy as possible when you’re walking up to your holes. The pheasant tail and sexy waltz worm having been producing fish, also the pink weenie and the prince nymph have been successful. For those of you who are interested in dry fly, fishing yellow and olive patterns should be your color choices! Try using any type of yellow sally pattern or never-sink caddis, large olive stimulator with a dropper underneath. If you are going to run a dry dropper, separate the nymph and dry between 16 and 20 inches. Occonoluftee has been fishing really well and producing some very nice size fish from the park boundry up. West prong of the Little Pigeon river has been producing great numbers both on nymphs and dries. For the Brookie fans, Road Prong and Sam’s Creek are prime!!

Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg stocked waters are fishing well as always. Its hard not to when it is stocked every Thursday! There are still some big ones in there from the trout tournament that happened a couple months back. Whether you are new to fishing or an expert you will definitely catch fish. Bright fly patterns are still what work best – Mop Flies and worm patterns are always a go to. If you prefer spin fishing, however, using live bait is just as efficient to catch these fish. Anything scented like Salmon Eggs and Gulp, work as well. Once school gets out, bring the kids (12 and under) to Herbert Holt Park or Mynatt Park to catch their own Rainbow Trout!

State Stocked Water

The state stocking program is in full force with the lower little river and the middle prong of the Little Pigeon and west prong of the Little Pigeon being stocked every two weeks. It gives us an opportunity to be on so much water in a short amount of time.

If you have any questions about fishing in this area give us a call (865)436-8746

No matter where you’re fishing or what style you prefer, just get out and fish! It’s beautiful weather and a beautiful area!

Chad Fouts is the Fly Shop Manager at Smoky Mountain Anglers in Gatlinburg. He is a self described Fly Fishing Junkie.