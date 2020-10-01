East Tennessee Fishing

By Travis Stinnett

East Tennessee offers some of the most diverse fishing in the southeastern United States. With 15 lakes and countless rivers and streams within a two-hour drive from Knoxville, there is a body of water where your favorite game fish swims. Whether you’re chasing trout in the Great Smoky Mountains or hunting for bass in the grass on Lake Chickamauga, East Tennessee does not disappoint. The breathtaking views and abundant wildlife you can experience are an added bonus to your fishing trip. Anglers frequent the area for the following game fish: Bass, Crappie, Catfish, Striper, Trout, Muskie, Walleye, and Panfish.

Perhaps the most popular game fishing in East Tennessee is bass fishing. The national spotlight shone on Fort Loudoun/Tellico Lake in March of 2019 when Knoxville hosted the World Championship of bass fishing, The BassMasters’ Classic. The passionate local bass anglers and fans of the sport set attendance records for the 4-day event, and the pro anglers brought quality largemouth and smallmouth to the scales each day of the tournament. Chickamauga, Douglas, and Cherokee Lakes have also hosted national BASS tournaments within the last few years. Many locals believe that the next world record smallmouth bass will be caught from an East Tennessee body of water. Several of the lakes are part of the Tennessee River system and formed when the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) dammed up the big river to help produce electricity. With the current created in these deep rocky lakes, it’s hard to argue against a potential world record smallie.

Bass fishing is not the only fishing that thrives in East Tennessee.

Check out the record breaking catches below:

World Record:

Skipjack Herring: 4 lbs 3 oz Watts Bar

State Records

Quillback Carpsucker: 4 lbs 7.6 oz Watts Bar

Blue Catfish: 130 lbs Fort Loudoun

Saugeye: 10 lbs, 12 oz Melton Hill

Muskie: 43 lbs 14 oz Melton Hill

Paddlefish: 104 lbs Cherokee

Goldfish: 3 lbs 5 oz Douglas

With so many bodies of water to choose from and quality fish of all species, East Tennessee is a fishing destination that should be on your list. Affordable resident and out of state fishing licenses are available online at tn.gov/twra, TWRA offices, and sporting goods stores. Plan your next fishing trip to East Tennessee.

Travis Stinnett was born and raised in East Tennessee, and currently lives in Maryville with his wife, Sarah, and two daughters, Harper and Reagan. He is the owner of Stinnett Outdoors, a local family owned bait and tackle shop. Travis has a passion for fishing and seeks to provide the needed tackle, lures, and bait to area fisherman that will help them be successful on the water.