East Tennessee July Fishing Forecast

By Chad Fouts

National Park–

The fishing in the National park has been fantastic all day long. The water levels have been low but with this recent rain it has elevated the fishing to the next level. When you are fishing Little River, many methods can be used. Double nymph rigs have been producing quality fish all day long. A pats rubber leg with a green or pink weenie or hot spot pheasant tail will work wonders. In the morning and evening is the time to throw dry flies. Beetles and small hoppers and yellow stimulators have been working great. Make sure to fish a dropper about 16-18 inches underneath the dry. The rest of the park has been fishing well too. If you stick with a yellow dry fly of any kind while running a dropper underneath. You will find that the fish are very eager.

Little Pigeon River–

Smallmouth fishing has slowed in the little pigeon, but not to the point where you wont have a good day on the water. Look for them in the fast water right now, cooler temps and more oxygen. If you throw any type of white bait fish pattern the fish will take one. Both swinging and stripping methods will work. Another great rig to throw is a double pats rig, in the colors black and brown. You can tight line those or, my suggestion is to throw them with an indicator.

South Holston–

This river has been on fire lately with flows on the weekends around 1500 cfs it has been producing fish all day long. Streamers have been working wonders in the morning to the middle of the day. If the water is clear, definitely throw olive, But if the water is dirty, throw a white or black streamer. Beyond noon, the streamer bite died off a bit, that is when you switch to a nymph rig. A rig set up that worked really well for me had three nymphs. My first nymph was a weighted soft hackle pheasant tail down to a sulpher emerger, then down to a silver beaded midge. There was a small split placed above the first fly with a yarn indicator.

Gatlinburg Stocked water–

The city of Gatlinburg is still stocking every Thursday. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are the days to fish it. It slows down significantly after that. No change in fly selection though, keep it “big and flashy”.

Chad Fouts is the Fly Shop Manager at The Smoky Mountain Angler in Gatlinburg, TN. He is a self-described fly fishing junky. If you have any questions about fishing in this area give us a call 865-436-8746.