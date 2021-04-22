Eastern America’s Highest Town

Beech Mountain is the highest town in Eastern America and an ideal vacation spot in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Our elevation (5,506 feet) sets us apart 12 months a year.

A visit to the Town of Beech Mountain offers exciting outdoor recreation and mile-high relaxation.

In summer, adventure seekers flock to the Emerald Outback at Beech Mountain, a trail park which features more than eight miles of gorgeous trails near the top of the mountain. Hiking, mountain biking and trail running are prevalent in the Emerald Outback, as well as on several other miles of in-town trails maintained by the parks & recreation department.

Downhill mountain biking trails, complete with lift service, are available during the warmer months at Beech Mountain Resort. Those trails range from beginner to advanced. The most challenging trails at the resort have twice hosted USA Cycling’s Mountain Bike Gravity National Championships. The resort’s biking operation is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and offers bike rentals and lessons in addition to lift service.

Families and seniors also covet summer vacations on Beech – hiking to waterfalls, enjoying 100-mile mountain vistas, visiting the animal habitat at nearby Grandfather Mountain and taking in a round of mini-golf in mild temperatures that average in the low to mid 70s.

Fly anglers enjoy finding hidden trout streams across the mountain, while recreational fishing is available at Buckeye Lake and Coffey Lake, both of which are stocked annually. Coffey Lake also has a paved 1/8-mile trail around the lake that’s ideal for walking and jogging.

The Mountain Heritage Trout Water (MHTW) program is all about convenience. It allows North Carolina residents and non-residents to fish in MHTW streams simply by purchasing a three-day license for just $5. Anglers who already have a statewide fishing license do not need the special MHTW three-day license.

Trout Fishing Buckeye Creek is a hatchery-supported stream (open first Saturday in April through last day of February) that flows out of Buckeye Lake, with nearby parking available at the town’s Buckeye Recreation Center. Buckeye Creek has some nice pools and riffles as it flows out of Buckeye Lake, and further downstream are several good fishing areas below a waterfall. It is stocked annually with brown, rainbow and brook trout.

Pond Creek is designated catch-and-release single hook artificial lures only by the NC Wildlife Resources Commission. Parking for Pond Creek is available off Lakeledge Road at Lake Coffey. Pond Creek has a longer stretch of available water than Buckeye Creek. It is inhabited by native brook trout.

Other options on Beech Mountain are Lake Coffey and Buckeye Lake, two small lakes stocked annually by the Wildlife Resources Commission. Lake Coffey is designated as delayed harvest trout waters, while Buckeye Lake is designated hatchery supported. Both receive a large annual infusion of brown, rainbow and brook trout. Anglers need a regular North Carolina inland license to fish in those lakes.

Beech Mountain Guided Fishing presented by Beech Parks and Recreation. Get in the back country of Beech Mountain’s streams and secrete fishing holes. Learn to read water, bait selection, fly casting and how to approach mountain fishing. Call 828-387-3003 for more info and RSVP.