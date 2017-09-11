Easy Ceviche – Spanish Mackerel

One of the best catches we have this time of year is the Spanish Mackerel. This fish is a lot like the king fish except it is smaller and faster, so the meat is almost like a small tuna. You can cook the mackerel in the same way as you cook most tunas, but this recipe is a little different and is the easiest one yet! If you like sushi or ceviche you know the seafood in these dishes are often raw fish. The difference with ceviche is that the fish has been cured in citrus, like a lime or lemon. Well ladies and gentlemen that is what we bring you today! Ceviche Spanish Mackerel for the beginner!

YOU WILL NEED

• Lemon Juice/Lime Juice

• Spanish Mackerel

• Soy sauce and/or worcestershire sauce

• A bag for storage!



Let’s begin!

Place a fully filleted Mackerel, with no scales, into the storage bag. Fill the bag with the citrus of lemon/lime, until all the fish is covered. Add your choice of sauce and close the bag tightly (you may double bag it). Shake it around to make sure the sauce mixes well with the juice and refrigerate for 15-30 minutes. You may marinate longer for larger filets) but careful not to overcook; it can overpower the fish taste.

Depending on what your end goal is, also depends on what juice and sauce you use in the mixture. Lime and worcestershire is a great combination to add with pico de gallo and chips. Lemon and soy will be great with steamed rice, fried onions, and avocado; the choice is yours!

If you have enjoyed these recipes, or have some of your own, take a picture and tag us on Facebook! If you want to share your own recipe, let us know!! If you prepared one of our recipes, tag us with your MONSTA Meal by including your: catch, a snapshot and recipe name.

Until next time MONSTAFishers! Be safe out there and keep those lines tight!!

Blessings from your Out Cast Fishin Family.

MONSTAFISHIN SHOUT-OUTS