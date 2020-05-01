Ecotourism: May 2020

By Captain Chris Thalmann, Contributing Writer

Hello everyone! It’s astounding how much our outdoor lives have ground to a halt here in South Florida. As someone who makes a living on the water helping people explore outdoors, I share your frustrations with many of the restrictions in place.



Aqua Adventure Tours suspended all tours and charters back in mid-March. It was a tough decision to make but the right one for our clients, employees and families. I’m a small business owner and boat captain after all, not an infectious disease specialist. My wife and I decided to listen to the scientists with real-life experience in all this stuﬀ and to heed their advice. And despite all the uncertainties involved, I’m ultimately glad that we did.

As it turned out, our last private charter was with a family from Martin County. That Saturday morning was clear, sunny and 75 degrees as we cast lines for a 9 am wildlife and nature tour.



We spent about an hour outside Jupiter Inlet looking for dolphins and sea turtles. The wind was kicking up whitecaps on top of a 2-4 foot chop, so not exactly ideal spotting conditions. We decided to head back inside to try a diﬀerent tack. Everyone enjoyed jumping waves on the return ride and marveled at how much conditions at the inlet had worsened in just that hour.

Once anchored on the backside of a sandbar, just north of Jupiter Lighthouse, it was easy to see through the beautiful blue water to the bottom 15 feet below. We helped the kids ﬁnd conchs, whelks, urchins, hermit crabs and a cushion starﬁsh while the adults snorkeled seawalls and mangroves, looking for seahorses.

Around this time the family asked for an extra hour onboard. It turned out to be a great choice, as shortly afterward a mother manatee and her calf surfaced just 20 feet away! They stayed nearby for 10-15 minutes, munching on the seagrass below and coming up for air every few minutes.

As they moved oﬀ to resume their day, we decided to do the same. On the way up the Loxahatchee River we spotted a young adult sea turtle – most likely a loggerhead or a green – before checking in on a local osprey nest. Both osprey parents were there and feeding their hatchlings. Out came the binoculars and scope and cameras and everyone had an up-close look at one of nature’s small wonders.

Later, while headed back to the dock to drop everyone oﬀ, the kids’ parents asked my wife what a perfect day on the water looks like. My wife thought for a couple seconds and then said, “it kind of looks a lot like today”.

Here’s hoping we can all ﬁnd our own perfect day again very soon! In the meantime, feel free to check us out on Facebook @aquaadventuretours for outdoor pics, virtual tours and updates. Stay safe and be well!

Captain Chris Thalmann

Owner | Aqua Adventure Tours, Inc.

aquaadventuretours.com