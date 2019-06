caught this 25” Spanish Mackerel in Gulf side, Bean Point, Anna Maria Island.

“El Viejo” an old old fishing boat bought by my buddie.

Bringing him back to life with boat, motor, and trailer work.

Out on his maiden fishing trip.

2 bonnet heads sharks and a smoker Spanish Mackerel !!

Mac was caught on a 6” frozen mullet flatlined on a drift.

Penn 6000 Fierce ll with matching graphite rod and 30lb suffix mono.