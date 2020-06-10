Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic Kicks Off June 17-20

Miramar Beach, Florida – The 18th annual Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic is set to get underway June 17 and continue through June 20 at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. This world-class tournament is presented by Wind Creek Casino & Hotel-Atmore and is always one of the most popular stops on the Gulf of Mexico big-game fishing circuit.

“It’s been a challenge this year with the Corona virus complications, but we’re excited to once again welcome all the teams,” says Activities Director Jason Draughn. “We’re making the necessary adjustments to keep everyone safe and we’re sure there will be some quality entries brought to the Baytowne Marina weigh scales, which will be open to the public.”

Participants will be competing for awards and more than one million dollars in cash prizes with blue marlin the main focus. Eligible fish must be at least 110 inches long to qualify. That minimum is measured from the tip of the fish’s lower jaw to the fork of the tail. Qualifiers typically average 500 pounds or heavier.

In addition to the blue marlin weight category, smaller blues, white marlin, sailfish and spearfish that are successfully released earn points in the competitive release division. Releases are verified by video footage. Yellowfin, bigeye and blackfin tuna, wahoo and dolphin are scored one point per pound. The ECBC attracts multi-million dollar sport-fishing yachts from across the Gulf of Mexico as well as the southeastern United States. Fishing begins after Thursday’s noon start from the Destin Pass and concludes Saturday afternoon. Eligible fish are weighed Friday and Saturday evenings. Viewing is free and open to the public.

Hancock Whitney Bank is sponsoring the ECBC Golf Scramble, which is open to participants and sponsors. Tee-time is 9 a.m. at The Links Golf Club on Wednesday, June 19.

The tournament host, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort and Presenting Sponsor Wind Creek Casino & Hotel-Atmore are joined this year by perennial sponsors Galati Yacht Sales/Viking Yachts, Gulf Coast Yacht Group/Hatteras, Visit South Walton, Hook & Tackle and our newest apparel sponsor, BOS (Big Ocean Sport).

The 2020 Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic runs June 17-20 at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. For registration, dockage, rules and schedule of events, visit www.fishecbc.com. Reservations for golf carts need to be made directly through the Baytowne Marina office. Book now to get the best location and rates for the event weekend. Call 800-320-8115 or book online at sandestin.com. Use GROUP Code FISH20.