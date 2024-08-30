Emma Pickworth Sets IGFA Women’s 15-kg Line Class World Record for Narrowbarred Mackerel

On March 6, 2024, Emma Pickworth, fishing out of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, landed an impressive 72-pound, 12-ounce narrowbarred mackerel. This catch has earned Emma the IGFA Women’s 15-kg (30 lb) Line Class World Record for the species. The massive mackerel struck while Emma was trolling, and after a 45-minute battle, she successfully brought it boatside. Back at port, Emma weighed the record-setting fish on a certified scale.

The narrowbarred mackerel, also known as the narrow-barred Spanish mackerel (scientific name: Scomberomorus commerson), is a large, pelagic fish found in coastal waters. Here are some interesting facts about this species:

: Narrowbarred mackerels are known for their aggressive hunting style. They primarily feed on smaller fish like scads, anchovies, herrings, and sardines. They are fast swimmers and have razor-sharp teeth, making them formidable predators. Fishing: They are highly prized by anglers for their fighting ability and eating quality. Common fishing techniques include trolling, jigging, and casting with metal lures.

These mackerels are not only important for recreational fishing but also play a significant role in local fisheries across their range.