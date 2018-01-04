Endeavour, ArrowCat Offering Close Look At Catamarans

Endeavour Corporation—home of ArrowCat Performance and Endeavour Luxury Cruising Catamarans—has some exciting news for 2018. With several spectacular new models in the works, they are opening up their boatyard to the public and showing off their boats at the Miami International Boat Show.

Open House & Demo Days Jan. 12-13

Save the date for Endeavor’s Open House & Demo Days Jan. 12-13. The Endeavor Boatyard in sunny St. Petersburg, Fla. will be opened to the public, allowing visitors the opportunity to tour various catamarans at their leisure.

No reservations are needed, but those interested in a particular model should let Endeavor know in advance. For those ready to take the next step, demonstration rides will be offered, but those require advance reservations. These will be on a limited basis, and more details on how to sign up will appear soon on the Endeavor website.

For directions to the Endeavour Boatyard and to see current models, visit www.endeavourcats.com.

Boat Show Success

Endeavor exhibited its catamarans at the Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show and the St. Petersburg Boat Show to rave reviews and great success. Show attendees explored the ArrowCat 420, ArrowCat 320, Endeavour 500, Endeavour 450 and the Endeavour 340. New owners were welcomed to the ArrowCat and Endeavour family, and word is an Endeavour 500 is taking on the Great Loop and an ArrowCat 420 will be out cruising, fishing and exploring Florida waterways.

Plan on visiting the Endeavor and ArrowCat display at the Miami International Boat Show Feb. 15-19.

Development

All new catamarans are in development this year to fill the needs of boaters.

ArrowCat 421: An open flybridge model suited for the weather and conditions found in Florida and the East Coast. Naval architects have just about finished the drawings and should anyone have input or would like to see the first draft, please let Endeavor know.

ArrowCat 321: This is a version suited for the East Coast and Gulf Coast. Instead of an enclosed salon/helm area, the new 321 will be open with fiberglass hardtop and half-windshield to enjoy the great outdoors.

Endeavour 440: One of Endeavor’s most popular hulls is getting a makeover with a redesign of the topsides. The 440’s stately presence is giving way to a more updated style from the rub rail up, while making more efficient and effective use of the topsides space. Better yet, they are now offering outboards as a new power option!

More information and registration information will be coming soon for the Open House and Demo Days at the marina. Keep an eye on Endeavor or contact them at 877-ARROW99, info@arrowcat.com or info@endeavorcats.com.