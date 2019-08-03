Enigma Fishing – New Casting Reels

The new IPPON IP100 Baitcasting Reel is 5.9 ounces of pure fish catching machinery!

Developed by the top tournament anglers at the highest levels of tournament bass fishing such as three-time Bassmaster Elite Series Angler of the Year and #1 MLF ranked, Aaron Martens, Bassmaster Elite Angler Jesse Tacoronte, and Bass Pro Tour Pro John Murray. The compact design offers a Palm Perfect fit for all-day comfort, and amazing features make these reels a dream to fish with.

The special heat treatment on the Duralumin main gear, pinion gear, and worm drive provides extreme durability while creating a lightweight tournament reel. Saltwater Safe – A6061-T6 ADC corrosion-proof frame protects both fresh and saltwater environments. Externally adjustable 25 position Magnetic Braking system and a rugged carbon fiber drag system providing up to 18 pounds of drag power. Finally, all the reels are color-coded by gear ratio for easy identification. Gear ratios include Black 6.6:1, White 7.3:1 and Silver 8.1:1. Now you can quickly grab a specific gear ratio reel by its color from the deck of your boat or rod locker for a specific fishing technique. Enigma Fishing rods matched with an IPPON IP100 reels make up the perfect baitcasting reel and fishing rod combo.

Enigma Fishing products offer high-performance premium features at an unbeatable value. Fishing with quality and dependable gear should not mean breaking the bank. “The Only Reel InThe World” featuring High-Speed Spool Ceramic ABEC7, Chemically Polished Bearings and Zero-Reverse one-way clutch bearing anti-reverse under $100.00!

True Tournament Performance Reels – We’ve spared no cost in building these reels to ensure that they not only look good but perform even better! You’ll be proud to have the entire line-up of Enigma Fishing reels on your boat knowing that you’re fishing with reels used by the worlds’ best bass-pros. You will have confidence in its durability because of the original owner “Lifetime Warranty” of $39.97 plus shipping. It will be the last reel you ever buy! Also available now is the new EC100 Baitcasting Reel, the 6.5-ounce cousin to the IP100 and a great value!