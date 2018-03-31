ENJOY THE HUNT

By Paul Kisielewski

During my years of guiding in North Carolina and Tennessee, I’ve come to realize that musky can be predictable, yet frustrating. Musky act like no other species of freshwater fish and have a mind of their own. They will push you to the edge of sanity and make you think you’re casting to “dead-water”. The rivers in North Carolina and Tennessee can be quite different, but all musky will act the same.

As a professional guide, my job is to educate anglers and help put musky in the net. Some days are more difficult than others, as these fish decide when and what time to eat – Unlike a trout or bass where feeding is their job and hobby.

The following techniques could potentially help anglers just getting into musky fishing or provide the avid angler with more insight on their next adventure. While some of these tips may seem obvious, it doesn’t help to refresh on old tricks.

1. Research Seasonal Patterns

Essentially, when will these fish move up river and down river? This is something that a lot of anglers struggle with and only time on the water will provide answers. When it’s the “dog days of summer” you can bet musky will move up into colder water or find a stretch of river that has deeper pockets. Find and fish these areas more thoroughly than other parts of the river.

2. Downsize or Go Big?

Most anglers want to throw huge spinnerbaits or monster articulated streamers. I’ve caught more musky on smaller profile baits and flies than the latter. Think about what musky are eating that time of year. Is the forage bigger in the spring vs. the fall? I like to use bigger baits in the spring and summer, and downsize in the fall/winter. Test your knowledge and do your research.

3. Cast Smart

Don’t blind cast. Read the water and make sure every cast counts. If you’re fishing a deep hole, make sure you fish it effectively by letting your lure or fly sink. If your fishing topwater, make sure you provide enough action for a strike.

4. Pay Attention to Your Equipment.

If you’ve been in my boat, you know I’m a stickler for checking line, leader, knots, guides and reel; no matter what type of fish we’re after. Musky fishing is no exception, especially when targeting a fish of a lifetime. Check your line for frays every 20-40 casts and make sure those knots are secure.

5. Take A Breath

Not only will musky fishing have you rethinking your decision to go fishing, don’t get discouraged. It’s all about the hunt. Musky are predators, and you are hunting them. Simple as that. Enjoy the hunt and celebrate the catch.

Paul Kisielewski is the Owner and pro fessional fishing guide for Southern Appalachian Anglers LLC.