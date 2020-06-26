Enter To Win Sunglasses Now Through The Month Of July!

Blue Otter Polarized Oconee

From the outset, Blue Otter set out with a plan to produce the best sunglasses available. With stylish Italian frames crafted to provide comfort and perform under the most rugged conditions, their sunglasses are built for both the avid outdoorsman and the city slick’n bartender. The versatile Oconee model seamlessly blends sport and fashion. For day-to-day use, Oconees are as comfortable as they are good-looking. When it’s time to hit the water, the full-wrap frame protects your eyes through long days on the casting deck with high-tech, 100-percent polarized nylon lenses that provide excellent clarity and contrast as well as extreme durability. For more info visit BlueOtterPolarized.com

Flying Fisherman Freeline

Built for fishing, Freeline shades feature a medium fit in a durable, lightweight frame with performance features like non-slip in nose pads and temple padding to ensure comfort and fit. Scratch-resistant, AcuTint polarized lenses sharpen optics, reduce eye fatigue and penetrate the water’s surface allowing anglers to spot fish and structure. The AcuTint lens coloring system eliminates glare and enhances color contrast, without distorting natural colors, enhancing visual sharpness and comfort and maximizing the outdoors experience for anglers and water sports enthusiasts. Available in matte black frames with smoke or smoke-blue mirror lenses, and matte tortoise frames with amber lenses. FlyingFisherman.com

Maui Jim Southern Cross

Maui Jim’s Southern Cross sunglasses were designed to be timeless with a triple-injected nylon frame in three unique frame colors to match any style. Durable frames in a rectangular wrap shape are perfect for anglers, with a saddle style bridge and embedded rubber nosepads providing comfort during long days on the water. Maui Jim’s Polarized Plus2 lenses eliminate 99.9 percent of glare, block 100 percent of harmful UV and absorb harmful HEV. Their SuperThin Glass provides the crispest optics available and is thinner and lighter than standard glass, with the best scratch and solvent resistance. Certain styles are also available with prescription lenses. MauiJim.com

