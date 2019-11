The Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade offers free entry for parade participants. Boats compete for a share of $10,000 in cash and prizes.

Categories include:

• Best of Parade

• Fan Favorite

• Corporate

• Under 25’

• 25’-35’

• Over 35’

Judging is based on lights, enthusiasm and themed décor. Learn more and enter your vessel here: www.palmbeachboatparade.com