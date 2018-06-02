Evans and Rosario take First-Place in TCC April Tournaments

When the weather doesn’t first cooperate, try, try again, and the rescheduled date of April 22 was the charm, greeting anglers with stellar weather, no wind, and almost a repeat of March results with Andrew Evans once again taking first-place in the High School Division and Nicholas Rosario taking first-place in the Middle School Division.

Boats left Castaway Cove Marina early morning in search of species on the tournament catch board, which included black drum, bluefish, croakers, flounder, mangrove snapper, redfish, sheepshead, snook, Spanish mackerel and trout. Tournament organizers took pompano off the list, since there hadn’t been any reports of catches over a two-week period and were surprised when Middle School Division angler Nicholas Rosario caught a nice specimen.

“Spanish mackerel ruled the day,” said tournament organizer Cammie Ward.

Weigh-ins included: Andrew Evans a snapper, sheepshead and a 2-pound Spanish mackerel; Kendrick Forlifer a 3.04-pound black drum, the only one caught over the day; Owen Nail, Spanish mackerel; Jeff Richter, 1.08-pound sheepshead; Josh Richter two Spanish mackerel; Michael Rochedieu, a Spanish mackerel and a 1.02-pound sheepshead; and Nicholas Rosario, two Spanish mackerels and a 1.05-pound sheepshead.

RESULTS

High School Division

1st Place – Andrew Evans – 40 points

2nd Place – Kendrick Forlifer – 15 points

3rd Place – no fish weighed

Middle School Division

1st Place – Nicholas Rosario – 35 points

2nd Place – Michael Rochedieu – 25 points

3rd Place – Josh Richter – 20 points

Biggest fish of the tournament, a 3.04-pound black drim, was caught by Kendrick Forlifer, earning him a trophy, MirrOlure Buff and a Bass Pro gift card.

“Special thanks to Charlie Johnson of the Maverick Boat Group, for taking our group on a tour of Maverick’s production plant, where they got the inside scoop on how boats are made, “ said Ward.

The next tournament, scheduled for May 19, is the group’s Fish Off to determine the Treasure Coast Caster of the Year.

Treasure Coast Casters offers experiences that educate young anglers on the importance of marine conservation, while maintaining a sustainable and healthy estuary and marine environment. The all-volunteer non-profit offers two fishing tournament divisions, a Junior Division for youth 5-11, and a Senior Division for youth 12-18. There is no cost to join or to fish a tournament. Anglers bring their own bait and fishing gear.

For the latest tournament news and updates, follow the Treasure Coast Casters Facebook page.

REPORT BY: Cammie and Capt. Joe Ward

www.treasurecoastcasters.org

(772) 201-5773