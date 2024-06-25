Evening Snook Action

caught this 27.99” Snook in Titusville, FL.

My Brother & I had gone out for the evening bite on my 18’ center console headed toward Mosquito Lagoon. Earlier he had landed a beautiful 40”+ redfish (pictures to prove) and I had to get mine. Pitching live shrimp along the bank for a few I finally spotted a few Snook boiling the surface. Tried to let my brother get the first shot (he’s not local so rarely gets to fish our area) but he couldn’t pin point the cast. Drifting away i took the shot and you just heard that suction cup the second the shrimp landed, thlump! She was on for a good fight and finally netted into the boat