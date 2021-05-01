Excitement Everywhere

Capt. Dave Stephens

This is the month SWFL has a lot of fishing to offer. We are done with any chance of a crazy front pushing down, but not into full summer. Multiple species of fish are in their migratory routes passing through our area. Not to mention we have some that will be here for the duration of summer. Let’s begin with the fish that are just passing through. Some of these guys can be very exciting to catch! Probably the most asked about is cobia. These guys can be hard to figure out in our area. I have been caught off guard by large cobia more than any other fish. I’m on a flat with clients catching fish and boom, there’s a big cobia! I think these guys’ stupidity is often mistaken for curiosity. I have had numerous times when these guys have swum up to the boat to just say hi. I threw everything I had available at them with no bites! I’ve had other times when they would eat a sock if it was on a hook. My recommendation would be to keep a big rod handy just in case, keep your socks on.

Another fish that is often over looked that can be a lot of fun to catch are Spanish mackerel. These are the guys that are more than likely stealing your hooks while you’re fishing. Large schools of macks will be migrating north for the summer. Keep your eyes open for birds (terns and sea gulls). Large groups of these birds will lead you to a feeding frenzy. The biggest problem is these guys are very toothy. Often a light wire leader will do the trick. If they seem too smart for that try a long shank hook. I know we don’t normally think of table fair when we think of mackerel. Well I think you would change your minds if you put a few fresh fillets on the grill! When I say fresh, I mean caught that day. A little garlic, and some butter or olive oil might change your mind. The biggest thing is, this is not a freezer fish you have to eat it that night!

The big guys that visit us for the duration of the summer are showing up all around. Tarpon can be found all over this month. Beaches will be holding lots of schools moving up from the south. It’s also no big secret that the passes will play host to large schools as they get ready for their offshore runs. This time of year, our water is very clear, so a stealthy approach is necessary to place your bait in front of these guys. Also respect the other guys out there trying to catch a fish. Once a school of fish are spooked it takes a long time for them to settle back down. A little patience goes a long way to ensure everyone has a successful day.

