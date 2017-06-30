Executive Decision Wins $37,000

Skippers Dockside Restaurant, in Key Largo, hosted the 3rd Annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament with seventy one teams made up of 315 anglers competing for over $60,000 in cash plus amazing trophies from King Sailfish Mounts. Anglers were allowed to weigh two fish on Saturday and two on Sunday but it would be the combined weight of three fish that would determine the winners.

The Executive Decision, of Ocala, FL, weighed-in 63.3 pounds of dolphin, the combined weight of their largest 3 fish, a 33.4 pounder plus a 16.5 and 13.4 to win $27,410.00! Executive Decision also weighed in Largest Fish Day Two at 33.4 pounder to win $8272.50. Jill Paglia caught the 33.4 pounder to win the Largest Fish for Lady Angler to win $2000.

Second Place team was Miss Shell of Tavernier catching a combined weight of 52.7 pounds to win $15,557.50 plus 3rd Largest Fish Day One weighing 20.6 pounds to win $500. The team weighed in fish at 20.6, 18.2 and 13.9.

Third Place team was All-In of Miami with a 20.5, 20.0, and 11.9 for a total of 52.4 pounds and $8705.00.

Fourth Place team was Contagious, Captained by Brian Cone, with team of anglers from Goulds, FL with a 20.5, 18.0 and 9.1 totaling 47.6 pounds wining $3,852.50.

Fifth Place team was Peace Keeper II of Miami Lakes, FL catching 17.6, 16.2 and 12.4 pounds totaling 47.6 to win $1,000.00.

Sixth Place team was Fantastic II Captained by Justin Hopper with anglers from Stuart, FL catching 23.5, 12.9, 9.5 points totaling 45.9 to winning $500.00 plus 2nd Largest Fish Lady Angler to win $1000.00 with the 23.5 pound dolphin.

Alex Winford of Birmingham, AL won Largest Fish Day One paying $8,415.00 fishing on Twice Bitten with 29.2 pounds. Justin Hann of Key Largo, FL caught 21.7 pounder to win $5110.00 for 2nd Largest Fish Day One. High Standards angler Creston Fendley of Little Rock, AK won Second Largest Fish Day Two at 23.8 pounds to win $5015.00.

First Place Junior Angler was Wyatt Clark of Key Largo, FL with a 23.5 pound dolphin to win $500 fishing on Hang Loose. 2nd Place Junior Angler was Reece Gunther of Fort Lauderdale with a 17.5 pound fish fishing on Blue Heaven Captained by Skye Stanely. 3rd Place Junior Angler was Heather Manfre of Key Largo catching a 12.8 pound dolphin on Joint Custody to win $100. Largest Fish Senior Anglers was caught by John Duffy of Key Largo, FL weighing 7.3 pounds to win $1000 on the Rockem N Reelm. Largest Tuna was caught by Chris Molinaro of Islamorada weighing in at 32.0 pounds on the Mae Day to win $750.00. Largest Wahoo weighed in at 17.3 pounds was caught by Per Pedersen of Fort Lauderdale on Crazy Fish to win $750. Joseph Siviglia, of Pompano Beach, FL, caught the Largest Kingfish of 6.5 pounds to win $750 fishing on Highly Unlikely.

Skippers Dockside Restaurant showcased their fabulous food for the kick-off party sponsored by Gus’ Toy Box and Contender Boats, which included hand passed appetizers, plus a never ending crab legs and shrimp cocktail. Islamorada Beer Company kept the beer flowing from kick off until the awards party which was done up right with perfectly cooked prime rib, whole smoke grouper, racks & racks of bbq ribs and host of other delectable delights, not to mention the amazing coconut bread pudding!!!

For information visit: SkippersTournaments.com