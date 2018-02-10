The Expanding Role of Electronics in Fishing

By Bill Carson:

If you are reading this, you are probably ready to get out and go fishing… or catching would be more like it. All of us “fish heads” want to catch more fish when we are out fishing, and this is the number one reason technology is playing such a big part in the sport.

The number one aspect to locating and catching more fish hinges on finding structure, understanding what the structure is and making sure there are fish on the structure before ever putting a hook in the water. This is true in both fresh and saltwater. Once we know the fish are there, we can concentrate of finding what they will bite.

Most know that 2D and DI (Down Imaging) sonar is looking under the boat and that SI (Side Imaging) sonar has the ability to look out to the side of the boat. It is the SI capability that allows us to canvas or search vast amounts of water very quickly and identify and mark very accurately. Side Imaging is the most effective tool for finding and catching fish, with depth of use being the only limitation. The images we get from 455 kHz and 800 kHz are really good, but the images that we are getting from the new MEGA (1200 kHz) units are some of the most detailed ever seen by recreational sonar.

When we consider all of the inshore and nearshore fishing is taking place in 150 feet or less of depth, one can realize the role this technology does play and how it can help put significantly more fish in the boat. It is MEGA Imaging that cannot only find more fish but provides the greatest and most detailed peek at underwater structure and fish. The ability to identify the actual species of fish is a reality now, and it will only get better. You be the judge.

Another great advantage is the ability to connect your trolling motor to your sonar unit as is the case with Minn Kota i-Pilot LINK and Humminbird. This ability allows the user to control and captain the boat from any Humminbird unit on the vessel. If the motor is an Ulterra, the motor can be stowed or deployed in addition to all of the other abilities. The user can access all TWR (Tracks, Waypoints, and Routes) warehoused on the units. This includes Spotlocks, which allows the boat to be “virtually anchored” to a spot without the aid of an old-fashioned anchor. We are seeing more and more boats employing this capability in bigger and bigger boats. After all, who likes pulling and resetting anchor? Some of the other features on today’s Minn Kotas include: Circle Mode, Cruise Control, Follow the Contour, Go To and Jog.

As the season gets started, make sure to look online, visit your favorite retailer, boat show or fishing show to see for yourself how the new technology can help you put more fish in the boat.