by Dan Carns

I recently launched with a client and while gearing up another fisherman was telling us about his preparation for that day and we are all guilty of this high hope scenario! He mentioned that he had ordered some gear online that he wanted to try and had added some electronics to his arsenal so this was the moment he had been waiting for all week. Armed to the hilt with his new paddle craft, multiple rods and tackle, a live well bucket with bait and a plan to fish an area he has fished many times before he pushes off with dreams of slaying the big ones! I’m guilty of this very same thing, all week long adding new lures and changing my lines, looking at the weather and the tide, hoping to be in the right place at the right time for that fish of a life time and the ensuing battle.

Meanwhile as this client and I are getting ready he tells me that he has no real expectations except that he wants to get a little more comfortable in his kayak and learn a little more about this area, what to use and what kind of fish to target. This is our second trip in a week and the first trip yielded a few fish, nothing large or memorable but a fun trip nonetheless. Of coarse as a Kayak fishing instructor and guide for Gulf Coast kayak I have all kinds of expectations and have planned for a great trip so off we go like our fellow angler full of hope and success.

This particular day is just stunning, warm with a light breeze and little overcast, the birds are working bait all around us and the Dolphins are in shallow water in search of breakfast at daybreak. We spend about an hour looking for Spotted Sea Trout in open water but can’t seem to find any so we head to the back country and immediately hook up a few Mangrove snapper and a small Jack. I realize that by now my client is in total bliss as he’s asking about the birds and the bait, the tides and the weather just trying to tie it all together. We move to a spot that I’m hopeful will produce his first Snook and I does not happen right away but we catch a bunch of mangrove Snapper so when that Snook does finally come to the surface thrashing and jumping on the end of his line I’m more than satisfied that all my planning and expectation are met with success. We eventually make our way back to the launch all the while talking about the environment, the future of fishing and his next fishing and traveling plans. Once back on shore we see our early morning friend making his way back and he’s had a spectacular morning of fishing, multiple species and some big ones! This reminds me that every time an angler launches they’re optimistic about the day ahead and sometimes it all comes together!

It’s a Wild World-Get Out There!

Fishman Dan

