Fowler’s Expert Advice for Eyewear

By David Maney:

Having been actively involved in the sunglasses industry for over 20 years and having sold over 25,000 pairs of sunglasses last year, I’m often asked, “What is the most important thing to consider when choosing a pair of sunglasses?” My answer is always, “the way they fit your face; comfort is the most important consideration.” I’m surprised at the number of people who choose their sunglasses based on brand. For anglers, and I am one, the next consideration can be offshore or inshore. The blue mirror lens models hold the best lens clarity for offshore while the green mirror/amber lenses produce the clearest lens visibility for the inshore angler. I’ve been a big fan of Revo’s Blue Crawlers for my offshore sunglasses, and I switch to my ambers as my go-to inshore glasses.

Another big consideration for some is OSHA-approved eyewear. The correct approval body is ANSI approved. This ANSI validation of the sunglasses is the only accepted approval by OSHA’s requirements, however, few brands actually possess the ANSI approval. If OSHA requirements are important for your choice of sunglasses, make sure you’re seeing the ANSI approval in writing and not simply relying on your representative’s assurance.

Finally, if you’re a prescription eyewear user, ensuring that the lens you receive when you request your prescription sunglasses from your favorite brand is not always apples to apples. Make sure that the exact same lens technology is available for your prescription sunglasses as their non-prescription lenses. Otherwise, you could own an expensive pair of non-angler-friendly sunglasses. Believe me, it happens all the time.

There are many new entries in the sunglasses field these days. Lens technology advancements continue to improve the quality of the angler’s viewpoint. If you’re in the market for a new pair of sunglasses, I recommend you do a little research before you make your purchase. Don’t just go buy XYZ sunglasses. Find the pair, regardless of brand, that’s best for you.

If Fowler’s can be of any assistance in helping you make that decision, please feel free to call or email us. We’re happy to help ensure that you’re completely satisfied with your next sunglasses purchase.

David Maney is considered to be one of the most published experts in the general field of sunglasses. He has appeared in Southern Living Magazine, USA Today and U.S. World Report and even appeared on Oprah. Fowler’s has been in business for 118 years and has sold over 250,000 pairs of sunglasses. For more information on Fowler’s and David Maney, visit www.fowlerssunglasses.com or call 888-340-9021.