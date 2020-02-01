Expert Tips!

Capt. Bart Marx

Hello fellow anglers. I remember talking about year 2000 and now its 2020 already! The fishing is different than it was back then; there was less boats and less pressure on the fish. I believe that is why it is harder to harvest fish for a meal. Oh, and they keep changing the regulations of what you can or cannot harvest. With that said, check the regulations closely before you go fishing for a fresh fish meal. There were some closures, ignorance to the law is no defense in court. Just saying, check before you go.

Offshore this month look for the flounder and sheepshead on the close to shore reefs and natural ledges out to fiftyish feet of water. There should be some of the white grunts in this same area too. All three of these species will eat shrimp frozen and live. I like to start with frozen stuff to get the bite started, then send down some live ones to extend the bite a bit longer. Lots of times this will draw in the bigger fish that have been hanging around on the edge of the area. Red grouper and snapper will be starting in 60’ of water; take several different types of frozen bait to find the one they will eat- Spanish sardines, silversides, squid shrimp etc. If you like, you could catch squirrel fish for live or cut bait. Snapper and red grouper will eat fresh cut-up baits like squirrel fish or little blue runners. There are some anglers that like to use live pinfish too. That is if you throw the net to have them for bait. And while you are bottom fishing have a bonus rod out there for a king mackerel (with a little bit of wire-they have very sharp teeth-that mono has no chance). If you like pompano, you can fish near the passes with a jig bounced or jigged to harvest these silver-sided fighters.

Up in the rivers around the pilings in deeper waters using crabs for bait you could find some black drum. Snook, reds, and trout that are all closed for harvest can be found in the shallow waters near mangroves in/near the mouths of tidal creeks, using shrimp. This is the time of year that shrimp is the best bait because it is naturally in the harbor this time of year. Capt. Bart Marx is the owner of Alpha Omega Charters and has three boats for inshore and deep offshore fishing. If you would like to purchase a Gift Certificate for an anniversary or birth day gift let me know. And always remember singing drags and tight lines make me smile. <*(((((>{

Capt. Bart Marx at 941-979-6517