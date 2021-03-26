BlacktipH waited 10 years to find a video worthy of a sequel to our original viral fishing video, “Extreme Saltwater Fishing,” and we believe this video is more than worthy! This fishing trip is what dreams are made of! We were fishing at Tropic Star Fishing Lodge in Panama, and the ocean was incredibly alive! We caught monster yellowfin tuna, blue marlin, huge mahi-mahi, and giant sailfish! I caught my personal best record-sized yellowfin tuna, weighing 211lbs! If you love to catch big fish, you have to make Tropic Star a bucket list destination!

https://tropicstar.com